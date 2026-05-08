Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure

FORT LEE, Va. — Officials at Fort Lee announced a 33-day construction schedule beginning Monday, May 11, to complete required security upgrades at Sisisky Gate. The project will result in various closures and access changes through mid-June:
Installation officials advise motorists to plan for delays and use alternate routes during the total closure period. Complete gate hours and installation access details are available on the Fort Lee website at https://home.army.mil/lee/access#qt0:1. For visitor information or specific questions, the Visitor Control Center can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 804-734-5053, 804-734-5056, or 804-734-5058.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 07:24
|Story ID:
|564891
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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