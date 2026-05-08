Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Officials at Fort Lee announced a 33-day construction schedule beginning Monday, May 11, to complete required security upgrades at Sisisky Gate. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Officials at Fort Lee announced a 33-day construction schedule beginning Monday, May...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va. — Officials at Fort Lee announced a 33-day construction schedule beginning Monday, May 11, to complete required security upgrades at Sisisky Gate. The project will result in various closures and access changes through mid-June:

May 11 – May 20: The Sisisky Gate exit will be closed, but the entry will remain open.

The Sisisky Gate exit will be closed, but the entry will remain open. May 21 – May 27: The gate will be closed entirely to all entry and exit traffic.

The gate will be closed entirely to all entry and exit traffic. May 28 – June 12: The exit will close again, while the entry remains open.

Installation officials advise motorists to plan for delays and use alternate routes during the total closure period. Complete gate hours and installation access details are available on the Fort Lee website at https://home.army.mil/lee/access#qt0:1. For visitor information or specific questions, the Visitor Control Center can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 804-734-5053, 804-734-5056, or 804-734-5058.