Date Taken: 05.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 07:24 Photo ID: 9675135 VIRIN: 260511-A-JL021-1001 Resolution: 1012x621 Size: 376.48 KB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.