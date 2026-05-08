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    Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure

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    Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Officials at Fort Lee announced a 33-day construction schedule beginning Monday, May 11, to complete required security upgrades at Sisisky Gate.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9675135
    VIRIN: 260511-A-JL021-1001
    Resolution: 1012x621
    Size: 376.48 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee Sisisky Gate Closure, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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