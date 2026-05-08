USINDOPACOM Strengthens Alliance, Regional Cooperation During Philippines Visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, hosted a press conference after the conclusion of the Exercise Balikatan closing ceremony. Paparo and Brawner highlighted the exercise’s evolution and the growing U.S.- Philippine Alliance. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANILA, Philippines — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Philippines May 7-8, 2026, to further the U.S.-Philippines Alliance, codified by the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, to advance regional security cooperation activities, maritime domain awareness operations, and multilateral modernization efforts.

During the visit, Paparo joined Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, for the opening of the new AFP-USINDOPACOM Blood Donor Program Center at Victoriano Luna Medical Center, Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command. The center strengthens the AFP’s self-sustaining blood supply capability through U.S.-supported facility upgrades, equipment modernization, and specialized training.

Paparo and Brawner later attended the closing ceremony for the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan alongside Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, Y. Robert Ewing, and Philippine Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Francisco F. Lorenzo Jr.. During the ceremony, Paparo highlighted the exercise’s evolution from a bilateral training event into a full-scale multinational exercise.

The exercise enhances defense readiness, strengthens the ironclad alliance, and improves maritime security and interoperability.

Following the ceremony, Paparo presented Brawner with the Legion of Merit, Degree of Commander, in recognition of his strategic leadership, operational excellence, and exceptional service.

Paparo concluded the visit by joining Brawner, Japan’s Chief of Joint Staff, General Uchikura Hiroaki, and Chief of the Australian Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, for the inaugural Senior Leader Forum of the Defense Cooperation Council, which advances defense investment synchronization, information-sharing, cybersecurity, and resilience and interoperability amongst Australia, Japan, Philippines, and the United States.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.