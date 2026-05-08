Arctic Gold 26-2 validates rapid airpower generation

Photo By Senior Airman Colin Perkins | 1st Lt. Zach Wollermann, 354th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate Office legal assistance chief, processes an Airman for a simulated deployment process during Arctic Gold 26-2, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2026. AG 26-2 provided a critical opportunity for the wing’s squadrons to demonstrate their readiness for mass deployment by executing established procedures necessary to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins) see less | View Image Page

The 354th Fighter Wing recently conducted Arctic Gold (AG) 26-2, a readiness exercise evaluating the wing’s proficiency in rapid generation, mobilization, and sustainment of combat-ready airpower from multiple deployed locations, April 27 to May 6, 2026.

Through various simulated scenarios, the exercise tested wing readiness when operating under Agile Combat Employment (ACE) principles, establishing a main operating base (the hub) that pushes support out to multiple scattered staging areas (the spokes) in order to rapidly distribute and project its airpower from multiple locations at once.

“One of the differences of this iteration of Arctic Gold versus the last one is that we were able to simulate scenarios based on operations occurring not just here at Eielson but also at a different geographic area,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Kugler, 354th Inspector General exercise program director. “An important factor of testing operations in this separate location is that it allowed us to measure the Mission Generation Force Element, which is the unit that is operating here at the hub location.”

Exercises like AG 26-2 serve as test that allow squadrons to validate specific deployment capabilities, such as efficiently processing personnel and equipment, adapting to high-stress scenarios, and giving opportunities for Airmen to step outside their primary roles to ensure mission requirements and deadlines are met.

“With fifth generation fighters like the F-35s, we must be able to send them out of the door at a moment’s notice,” said Captain Caleb Kuehne, 354th Fighter Wing deputy chief of staff and wing operations center director. “There are a lot of moving pieces that require training and practice to make sure operations get done effectively and reach a point where it becomes almost like muscle memory for those involved in the process.

Airmen played a critical role in sustaining combat airpower by synchronizing the rapid mobilization of essential cargo and supplies with the generation of F-35A Lightning IIs from the 355th and 356th Fighter Squadrons.

“For our Airmen, it was a highly physical, fast-paced and equipment-intensive experience,” said Master Sgt Samantha Wheat, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo movement section chief. “They are essentially the engine that allows the cargo to move through the deployment line process, which is vital for validating our installation readiness.”

Wheat highlighted the importance of proper training and communication, so that both exercise and real-world operational requirements are met with as little friction and delay as possible.

“The importance of hosting combat readiness exercises like Arctic Gold is to measure the wing’s ability to project combat air power upon receipt of a mission anywhere in the world,” said Kugler. “We make sure to measure how long it takes to generate and execute based on exercise scenarios.”

AG 26-2 serves as a definitive testament to modern combat airpower that prioritizes agile execution, rapid mobilization, unmatched fifth-generation capability, and a steadfast attitude that makes sure our Airmen are always prepared and ready to defend.