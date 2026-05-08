Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez

Courtesy Photo | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, poses for a photo after being recognized as Sailor of the Quarter for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms. Rodriguez was recognized for his leadership, mentorship, and contributions to operational readiness while serving as a pharmacy technician and supervisor in the outpatient pharmacy. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms recognized Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez as Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to operational readiness while serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake.



Rodriguez, a native of Spring, Texas, serves in the pharmacy at Branch Health Clinic China Lake.



“I serve as a pharmacy technician and supervisor in the outpatient pharmacy, where I oversee daily dispensing operations and train two on-the-job trainees (OJTs),” Rodriguez said. “A typical day involves managing prescription workflows and actively mentoring my junior Sailors.”



His work directly supports force health protection by ensuring active duty service members, retirees, and military families receive medications accurately and efficiently, helping maintain the overall medical readiness of the force.



“By ensuring our warfighters, retirees, and their families receive their critical medications accurately and on time, we directly sustain force health protection,” Rodriguez said. “This continuous support maintains overall medical readiness and ensures our personnel remain fully fit for the fight.”



Leaders recognized Rodriguez not only for his technical expertise, but also for the positive impact he has on the Sailors he supervises. He described mentorship as the most rewarding part of his role, emphasizing the importance of investing in junior personnel and helping them grow professionally.



“The most fulfilling aspect of my job is mentoring my OJTs and watching them develop into highly competent, confident pharmacy technicians,” he said. “I also take immense pride in knowing that our daily efforts have a direct, positive impact on patient recovery and well-being.”



Although recognized individually as Sailor of the Quarter, Rodriguez credited the accomplishment to the team around him and the leadership environment at China Lake.



“I don’t view this as an individual award, but rather as a collective win for the entire China Lake team,” Rodriguez said. “This recognition truly belongs to the leaders who mentor me, the peers who work alongside me, and the dedicated junior Sailors I have the privilege to lead.”



Rodriguez originally joined the Navy seeking an opportunity to challenge himself and leave his hometown behind. While it wasn’t his original plan, his assignment to pharmacy ultimately shaped the direction of his career.



“I joined the Navy to leave my small town and become a dental technician,” Rodriguez said. “I was assigned to pharmacy instead, but it ended up being a great fit and led to a rewarding career.”



He added that military service was not originally part of his long-term plans and that the idea of joining the Navy initially began as a joke with his family before becoming a life-changing reality.



“I never saw myself doing something like this, but I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and truly challenge myself,” he said.



Outside of work, Rodriguez keeps active through fitness, stays sharp with competitive gaming, and enjoys traveling. He said his assignment at China Lake has inspired him to explore new places and make the most of opportunities to travel whenever possible.



“Being stationed at China Lake has sparked a massive passion for travel, motivating me to constantly hit the road and explore as many new destinations as possible whenever I have the chance,” Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez also encouraged other Sailors in the pharmacy field to view their medical training as a foundation for broader healthcare opportunities and to pursue assignments that challenge them professionally.



“Treat the medical knowledge you gain in pharmacy as a powerful steppingstone that can give you a massive advantage in other healthcare careers,” Rodriguez advised. “Actively seek out challenging assignments like sea duty or inpatient care — that is often where you will find the most meaningful work and personal impact.”



As Sailor of the 2nd Quarter, Sailors like Rodriguez represent the professionalism, leadership, and mission-focused mindset that continue to support the readiness mission across Navy Medicine and the joint force.