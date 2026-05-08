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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, poses for a photo after being recognized as Sailor of the Quarter for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms. Rodriguez was recognized for his leadership, mentorship, and contributions to operational readiness while serving as a pharmacy technician and supervisor in the outpatient pharmacy. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9673021
    VIRIN: 260508-D-D0528-1762
    Resolution: 1280x868
    Size: 264.41 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez

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    navy, medicine, corpsman, china, lake, twentyine

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