Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, poses for a photo after being recognized as Sailor of the Quarter for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms. Rodriguez was recognized for his leadership, mentorship, and contributions to operational readiness while serving as a pharmacy technician and supervisor in the outpatient pharmacy. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9673021
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-D0528-1762
|Resolution:
|1280x868
|Size:
|264.41 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Rodriguez
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