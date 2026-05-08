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    Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day

    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Isaac March | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan G. Walinski, 316th Wing and installation deputy commander,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Joint Base Andrews hosted the 13th annual Motorcycle Safety Day on May 8, 2026, offering attendees expert briefings on safety practices and regional riding laws.

    The event allowed local riders to connect and share their enthusiasm for motorcycles while reinforcing survival mindsets through practical exercises and mentorship programs.

    This initiative promoted safer riding habits in an effort to lower injury and casualty rates for service members and partners throughout the surrounding community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:47
    Story ID: 564848
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day
    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day
    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day
    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day
    Joint Base Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    Motorcycle Safety Day
    JBA
    MOTORCYCLE AWARENESS
    motorcycle
    motorcycle safety

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