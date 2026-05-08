Andrews hosts 13th annual motorcycle safety day

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Isaac March | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan G. Walinski, 316th Wing and installation deputy commander, provides opening remarks on motorcycle safety awareness during the 13th annual Motorcycle Safety Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 8, 2026. The goal of the event was to help riders hone their skills and promote overall safety while operating motorcycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Joint Base Andrews hosted the 13th annual Motorcycle Safety Day on May 8, 2026, offering attendees expert briefings on safety practices and regional riding laws.

The event allowed local riders to connect and share their enthusiasm for motorcycles while reinforcing survival mindsets through practical exercises and mentorship programs.

This initiative promoted safer riding habits in an effort to lower injury and casualty rates for service members and partners throughout the surrounding community.