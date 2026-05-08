AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe delivers opening remarks during the...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe delivers opening remarks during the Spring 2026 Enlisted Force Development Panel held at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio April 28, 2026. The EFDP serves as a critical checkpoint in shaping the future enlisted force. By bringing together senior enlisted leaders from across the enterprise, the forum provides a deliberate space to assess how Airmen are developed—from initial training through advanced leadership roles—and to ensure those pathways remain aligned with the evolving demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

Air Force senior enlisted leaders gathered at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command for the Spring 2026 Air Force Enlisted Force Development Panel April 28, reinforcing the service’s commitment to deliberately develop its enlisted force and prepare Airmen for future leadership roles.



The forum provided a deliberate space to assess how Airmen are developed—from initial training through advanced leadership roles—and ensures those pathways remain aligned with the evolving demands of the mission.



“I believe developing our enlisted Airmen is one of the most important roles we have,” said Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe. “The decisions made here directly shape the strength, readiness, and future of our force.”



The panel reinforced the Air Force’s focus on deliberate development across career fields. Key topics discussed include professional military education, technological literacy, and the senior leader orientation course. By identifying high-performing Airmen and aligning them with key opportunities, a more agile, capable enlisted force is secured, able to meet future challenges.



Throughout the process, senior enlisted leaders collaborated to ensure consistency, fairness, and a holistic approach to talent management. The panel emphasizedmentorship, targeted training, and career-broadening experiences as essential elements in developing well-rounded leaders equipped for increased responsibility.



The presence of the CMSAF and every MAJCOM senior enlisted leader underscore the significance of the EFDP and its impact across the total force, highlighting a unified approach to developing Airmen and strengthening readiness.



As the Air Force continues to adapt to evolving global demands, initiatives like the EFDP remain essential to sustaining a competitive and capable force. The Spring 2026 panel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reflects AFMC’s continued role in shaping the enlisted corps and ensuring the service is prepared to meet the challenges ahead.