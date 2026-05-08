AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe delivers opening remarks during the Spring 2026 Enlisted Force Development Panel held at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio April 28, 2026. The EFDP serves as a critical checkpoint in shaping the future enlisted force. By bringing together senior enlisted leaders from across the enterprise, the forum provides a deliberate space to assess how Airmen are developed—from initial training through advanced leadership roles—and to ensure those pathways remain aligned with the evolving demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)