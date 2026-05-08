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    AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders

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    AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe delivers opening remarks during the Spring 2026 Enlisted Force Development Panel held at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio April 28, 2026. The EFDP serves as a critical checkpoint in shaping the future enlisted force. By bringing together senior enlisted leaders from across the enterprise, the forum provides a deliberate space to assess how Airmen are developed—from initial training through advanced leadership roles—and to ensure those pathways remain aligned with the evolving demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9672612
    VIRIN: 260428-F-VJ282-1024
    Resolution: 8076x3214
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFMC hosts CMSAF, Enlisted Force Development Panel to shape future leaders

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    AFMC
    enlisted development
    Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC)
    CMSAF
    Training & Development
    CMSAF Wolfe

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