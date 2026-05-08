(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and U.S. Army graduate May...... read more read more

    AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    DEVENS, Mass.— A dozen Soldiers successfully completed the Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leader’s course at the Regional Training Site - Maintenance Devens. The graduation ceremony, which was held May 8 at 107 Barnum Rd in Ayer, marks the culmination of nearly six weeks of rigorous technical training designed to enhance the readiness and operational capabilities of Army Reserve units across the nation. During the course, Soldiers received hands-on, intensive instruction on the principals of automotives, leadership and basic shop management. This critical training ensures that military equipment remains fully mission-capable, directly supporting the Army’s overarching mission of prevailing in large-scale combat operations. “This is truly a milestone in their careers as leaders and Ordnance Soldiers,” Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson, operations sergeant major at RTS-M Devens. “From here they will start to see the bigger picture and will be an integral part of planning and development of a key element in the logistics enterprise.” The graduating class included Soldiers representing 12 different units from nearly as many different states. Among the graduates, Staff Sgt. Frederick Steen was recognized as the Distinguished Honor Graduate for demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and leadership throughout the training cycle. The following graduates have accomplished a valuable milestone in their careers:

    Rank Name Unit
    Staff Sgt. Jazmyn M. Atteberry-Wyman 133rd Forward Support Company
    Staff Sgt. Timothy D. York Joint Forces Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard
    Sgt. Melvin Guerrero Headquarters, 427th
    Staff Sgt. Ernesto A. Martinez 297th Theater Liaison Detachment
    Staff Sgt. Craig R. Murdoch 744th Forward Support Company
    Sgt. Jacob Andrews Forward Support Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 82 Airborne Division
    Staff Sgt. Gregory Kemp 770th Engineer Company
    Staff Sgt. Frederick E. Steen 211th Support Maintenance Company
    Staff Sgt. Christopher McLann 3637th Support Maintenance Company
    Sgt. Nickolas McKinley 325th Military Intelligence Battalion
    Staff Sgt. Michael Keaney 110th Support Maintenance Company
    Staff Sgt. Cory Marinaccio 101 Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company

    RTS-M Devens is a premier training institution for the U.S. Army Reserve, providing world-class instruction in maintenance and logistics. By delivering modernized, realistic training, RTS-M Devens develops highly skilled maintenance professionals capable of sustaining the force in any operational environment. For more information about RTS-M Devens or this graduating class, please contact Sgt. Maj. Arnold Olson at 910-598-8121or arnold.e.olson6.mil@army.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 12:51
    Story ID: 564796
    Location: AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    94th Training Command
    Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leader’s course
    Regional Training Site - Maintenance Devens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version