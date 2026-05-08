Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and U.S. Army graduate May 8. after complete the nearly six-week Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9672623
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-A4429-2639
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|524.4 KB
|Location:
|AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
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Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens
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