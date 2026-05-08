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    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

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    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

    AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and U.S. Army graduate May 8. after complete the nearly six-week Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9672623
    VIRIN: 260508-D-A4429-2639
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 524.4 KB
    Location: AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Dozen Soldiers graduate from Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course at RTS-Maintenance Devens

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    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    94th Training Command
    Regional Training Site - Maintenance Devens
    Wheeled Vehicle Advanced Leaders Course

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