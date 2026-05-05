NAVSUP FLCPS Bangor Facility Achieves 100% Inventory Accuracy in OM&S-R Evaluation

Photo By Brian Davis | BANGOR, Wash.--John Slocum, a technical supervisor and material accountability officer...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | BANGOR, Wash.--John Slocum, a technical supervisor and material accountability officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (NAVSUP FLCPS) Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Supply Support Department (Code 502), pulls stock from a storage carousel in the Code 502 warehouse facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. Code 502 achieved 100% inventory accuracy during an Operating Materials and Supplies - Repairable (OM&amp;S-R) oversight testing evaluation conducted in March 2026. The NAVSUP FLCPS SSP Supply Support Department provides logistics and supply chain management for the Trident Strategic Weapons System. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian J. Davis) see less | View Image Page

BANGOR, Wash. – Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (NAVSUP FLCPS) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department recently announced that it achieved 100% accuracy during an Operating Materials and Supplies - Repairable (OM&S-R) oversight testing evaluation conducted at its warehouse facility on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in March.



“The evaluation was a remote OPNAV Operating Materials and Supplies - Repairable (OM&S-R) Oversight Testing of data from the first quarter of FY26,” said Steve Chmielewski, director of the NAVSUP FLCPS SSP Supply Support Department (Code 502).



The evaluation was conducted by SSP Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation (FIAR) Property Team inspectors in Washington, D.C. Inspectors reviewed physical inventory, stowage procedures, issue/transfer records and condition code accuracy.



The OM&S-R inventory is the property of the Trident Strategic Weapons System (SWS) program but is in the custody of NAVSUP FLCPS Code 502 for accountability and management.



The OM&S-R encompasses operational material and supplies that support the Trident SWS program, such as replacement parts, components, and assemblies. OM&S-R is separate from the Navy Working Capital assets, which are part of the upcoming Navy Working Capital Fund Supply Management (NWCF-SM) inventory slated for later this year.



The OM&S-R assets evaluated by the FIAR Property Team are different from those that will be part of the upcoming NWCF-SM audit, but the results of the inspection are an indicator of Code 502’s audit readiness.



“While these specific items are distinct from the upcoming NWCF-SM audit assets, our success is highly significant. We manage more than 20,000 line items at the Code 502 Warehouse, 17,000 of which are OM&S-R. Maintaining 100% inventory validity is a direct reflection of our operational health,” said Chmielewski.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center is preparing for the Navy Working Capital Fund Supply Management (NWCF-SM) inventory slated for fiscal year 2026. The goal of the FY26 inventory is to achieve a “clean audit” or “favorable audit opinion,” terms used to describe that the accuracy of financial and inventory records is at an acceptable standard.



Chmielewski noted that the key to audit readiness lies in meticulous attention to day-to-day operations.



“Code 502 maintains a culture of sustained readiness rather than reactive preparation. We stay ‘squared away’ as a standard operating procedure, ensuring we are prepared for any FIAR-compliant logistics inspection at a moment's notice,” said Chmielewski.



Regular inspections and inventory testing are a normal part of running a supply warehouse. Proper management of critical parts and supplies contributes directly to timeliness and accuracy in meeting the logistical requirements of operational units.





According to Carla Plettner, NAVSUP FLCPS Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer (RIAO), the focus of testing for inventory accuracy is to demonstrate a command focus on sustainment, growth and process improvement rather than simply scoring well on an inspection.



“Audits give us a chance to look at process control to improve the overall plant operation,” said Plettner.



Code 502’s approach of sustained readiness supported by comprehensive oversight ensures the efficient movement of parts and supplies to submarines, directly impacting fleet readiness.



“Our daily processes, supported by redundant verification checks, ensure the integrity of all receipts and issues. This level of accuracy proves that Code 502 remains the premier stock point for the Trident submarine fleet,” said Chmielewski.



The mission of the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department (Code 502) is to provide comprehensive logistics and supply chain management for theTrident Strategic Weapons System (SWS). Operating as a critical component of theNaval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP)enterprise atStrategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC), Code 502 ensures the highest level of material readiness and inventory integrity for the nation's premier sea-based strategic deterrent.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound is one of eight Fleet Logistics Centers under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://x.com/navsupsyscom.



For news and information about NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound, visit www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/flcps,www.facebook.com/navsupflcps, or [https://x.com/NAVSUP_FLCPS](https://x.com/NAVSUP_FLCPS).