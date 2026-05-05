BANGOR, Wash.--John Slocum, a technical supervisor and material accountability officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (NAVSUP FLCPS) Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Supply Support Department (Code 502), pulls stock from a storage carousel in the Code 502 warehouse facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. Code 502 achieved 100% inventory accuracy during an Operating Materials and Supplies - Repairable (OM&S-R) oversight testing evaluation conducted in March 2026. The NAVSUP FLCPS SSP Supply Support Department provides logistics and supply chain management for the Trident Strategic Weapons System. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian J. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9670551
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-NY993-1017
|Resolution:
|5161x3160
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVSUP FLCPS Bangor Facility Achieves 100% Inventory Accuracy in OM&S-R Evaluation
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