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    NAVSUP FLCPS Bangor Facility Achieves 100% Inventory Accuracy in OM&S-R Evaluation

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    NAVSUP FLCPS Bangor Facility Achieves 100% Inventory Accuracy in OM&amp;S-R Evaluation

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    BANGOR, Wash.--John Slocum, a technical supervisor and material accountability officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (NAVSUP FLCPS) Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Supply Support Department (Code 502), pulls stock from a storage carousel in the Code 502 warehouse facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. Code 502 achieved 100% inventory accuracy during an Operating Materials and Supplies - Repairable (OM&S-R) oversight testing evaluation conducted in March 2026. The NAVSUP FLCPS SSP Supply Support Department provides logistics and supply chain management for the Trident Strategic Weapons System. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian J. Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:57
    Photo ID: 9670551
    VIRIN: 260428-N-NY993-1017
    Resolution: 5161x3160
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP FLCPS Bangor Facility Achieves 100% Inventory Accuracy in OM&S-R Evaluation, by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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