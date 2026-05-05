‘Warriors Day on the Lake’ brings Veterans, community together for fishing, food and fun

Photo By Joseph Bruton | A team of park rangers and volunteers at Success Lake hosted the 12th Annual Warriors...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Bruton | A team of park rangers and volunteers at Success Lake hosted the 12th Annual Warriors Day on the Lake on April 25. Organized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, the annual event honors wounded veterans with a day of fishing, camaraderie and the joy of simply getting out on the lake. Twenty-eight volunteer boaters paired with veterans, loaded, launched, and shot out across the lake for a friendly tournament to reel in the biggest catch. The day concluded on shore with a donated barbecue, gift bags for participants, and a raffle featuring fishing gear, gift baskets, and more. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District hosted its 12th annual Warriors Day on the Lake on April 25 at Success Lake, bringing together wounded Veterans, volunteers and community partners for a day of fishing, food and camaraderie.

This year, 28 boats launched from the ramp to participate in a lighthearted fishing tournament offering the grand prize of a year’s worth of bragging rights.

Organized by USACE park rangers and a dedicated group of local volunteers, the event pairs Veterans with volunteer boat captains for a day on the lake.

“Without our local volunteer boaters and community support, this event wouldn’t be possible,” said park ranger Dillon Tyson. “It’s an honor to contribute to such a rewarding experience for our nation’s heroes.”

While early fishing proved slow, the action picked up as the morning went on. Many participants returned to shore with stories – and the fish – to show for it. The largest catch of the day was a bass weighing just over five pounds.

In addition to the fishing, participants were treated to a barbecue, gift bag distribution and a raffle featuring fishing gear and other prizes, all thanks to local donations.

“We have a lot of returning Veterans because they really appreciate this chance to get out on the lake and share some camaraderie,” said Charlie Mauldin, chief of the USACE Sacramento District Southern Operations Branch. “Partners like Central Valley Veterans and local businesses allow us to create an event where we can spend a day celebrating the service of our Veterans.”

Now in its 12th year, Warriors Day on the Lake continues to draw strong community support, offering Veterans a consistent opportunity to relax, connect and enjoy a day on the water.