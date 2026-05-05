Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2026) Cmdr. Matthew Wolf, outgoing commanding officer of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33, left, salutes Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, during the change of command ceremony for SRS 33 at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 30, 2026. SRS 33's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons 1 and 7. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33 held a change of command ceremony at the USS Parche Park and Submarine Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 30, 2026. Cmdr. Matt Wolf, commanding officer of SRS 33, relinquished command of the readiness squadron to Cmdr. Caleb Wines.

Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as guest speaker for the ceremony. He commended Wolf’s leadership and how his efforts contributed to SRS 33’s success in providing mission critical support services to Pearl Harbor-based Submarine Force commands.

“Matt, your leadership and advocacy for our Sailors and our commands are obvious in the many accolades your team has received,” said Cavanaugh. He added, “A recurring theme of this squadron’s role in the Pacific Submarine Force: remove barriers, take care of Sailors, and enable warfighting readiness.”

Throughout his time at SRS 33, Wolf streamlined processes, set the foundation for safe at-sea operations, and focused on individual Sailor readiness. He oversaw the implementation of administrative and support capabilities and initiatives that saved time and allowed Submarine Squadron 1 and 7 crews to focus on warfighting proficiency and training. These accomplishments led to SRS 33 earning the 2025 Retention Excellence Award and two Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Top Performer Awards.

During his remarks, Wolf thanked SRS 33 team members for their hard work during his tenure as commanding officer. “We have had our share of tragedy, and triumph, and you have weathered it all with determination and fierce professionalism,” said Wolf. “Thank you for the privilege of sharing in your work and I humbly ask that you continue with the same energy and commitment.” Wolf is slated to report to his next assignment as part of the Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet staff.

Cavanaugh welcomed Wines as the incoming commander of SRS 33, following his previous assignment as Submarine Board deputy and Acting Submarine Director for the Board of Inspection and Survey at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

“Caleb, you are uniquely prepared for this assignment, and I have no doubt you will continue to deliver results for our Sailors and families as commanding officer ofSubmarine Readiness Squadron 33,” said Cavanaugh.

When addressing the audience after assuming command, Wines spoke about the opportunity to take command of SRS 33. “ have been incredibly impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the Submarine Readiness Squadron 33 staff and all that you do to support the submarine mission,” said Wines. “I look forward to working with all of you.”

SRS 33's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor-based submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons 1 and 7. SRS 33 provides operations, material, weapons, communications, supply, medical, legal, and religious support programs.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

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