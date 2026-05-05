CSM Morrison is DeCA’s new senior enlisted advisor

Courtesy Photo | Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new senior enlisted advisor to the director. He assumed the responsibility effective May 1. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new senior enlisted advisor to the director. He assumed the responsibility effective May 1. Morrison follows Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers as he prepares to retire after more than 32 years of military service, with the last three years assigned to DeCA.

“I don’t believe there is a senior NCO in our Armed Forces more prepared to assume this role than Command Sergeant Major Morrison,” said John Hall, DeCA Director and CEO. “He brings a unique blend of experience having served at general officer command sergeant major level positions across both operational and industrial commands. He arrives with an outstanding reputation across the Army and broader joint force.”

In Morrison’s previous assignment, he was the Command Sergeant Major of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

At DeCA, Morrison is responsible for advising the DeCA director on all service members’ needs related to the commissary benefit and serving as the agency liaison with the senior enlisted chiefs of the armed services.

The commissary system includes more than 13,000 employees, a headquarters, five areas and 235 commissaries located in 45 states and 13 countries around the world.

“I’m excited to join the team, what a great mission, to deliver a vital benefit of the military compensation package that improves the quality of life and readiness of those we serve,” Morrison said. “I am eager to add value to your efforts (DeCA employees), as the patrons are always our focus, ensuring a safe environment that is full of variety on the shelves to enhance their shopping experience. I look forward to seeing you at your commissary.”

Morrison enlisted in the Army in 1991 after completing basic training and the Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

His other assignments as an E-9 include the following: command sergeant major, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; command sergeant major, Joint Munitions Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; G4 sergeant major, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; command sergeant major, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Command Sergeant Major, Group Support Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; command sergeant major, 725th Brigade Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and G4 transportation sergeant major, I Corps, Fort Lewis, Washington.

Throughout his 35-year career, CSM Morrison has served in a variety of leadership positions to include the following: Easy Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (first sergeant); Alpha Company, 167th Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (first sergeant); Delta Company, 187th Ordnance Battalion, Fort Jackson, South Carolina (senior drill sergeant); Bravo Battery 3/4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Bragg, North Carolina (battery motor sergeant); Delta Company, 102nd Military Intelligence Battalion, Camp Essayons, Korea (company motor sergeant); 82nd Military Police Company, Fort Bragg, North Carolina (shop foreman); and Headquarters Support Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina (light wheeled vehicle mechanic).

Morrison’s military education includes the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy (Class 59), Keystone Course, and Nominative Leaders Course; Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education; brigade and battalion command sergeants’ major courses; the First Sergeants’ Course; all levels of Non-Commissioned Officer Education System courses; Drill Sergeant School; Jumpmaster School; Vehicle Recovery School and Airborne School.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (second award); Bronze Star Medal (second award); Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal (fifth award); Army Commendation Medal (fourth award); Korean Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Iraqi Campaign Medal (third award); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; Military Occupational Volunteer Service Medal; United Nations Medal (Haiti); Combat Action Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Drill Sergeant Badge; German, Tunisian, Canadian, and Australian parachutist badges; Order of Samuel Sharpe from the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps; Order of Saint Barbara from the U.S. Army Artillery Corps and numerous other individual, campaign and unit awards. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.