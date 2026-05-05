Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new senior enlisted advisor to the director. He assumed the responsibility effective May 1. (DeCA photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:02
|Photo ID:
|9668398
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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CSM Morrison is DeCA’s new senior enlisted advisor
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