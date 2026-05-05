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    CSM Morrison is DeCA’s new senior enlisted advisor

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    CSM Morrison is DeCA’s new senior enlisted advisor

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new senior enlisted advisor to the director. He assumed the responsibility effective May 1. (DeCA photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:02
    Photo ID: 9668398
    VIRIN: 260507-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    senior enlisted advisor
    Defense Commissary Agency (DECA)
    CSM Brian Morrison
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