81st Brigade Fire Effects Cell validates multi-domain fires during Courage Lethality 2026

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jack Androski, Fire Effects Cell Chief, 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, gets camouflage face paint applied during Exercise Courage Lethality 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 9, 2026. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team’s Fire Effects Cell (FEC) demonstrated advanced fire control capabilities and seamless integration with active-duty forces during a Fire Control Exercise conducted April 8–22, 2026, as part of I Corps’ Courage Lethality exercise.

The training served as a technical rehearsal for the brigade’s ability to plan, synchronize and execute multi-domain lethal and non-lethal fires in a complex operational environment spanning Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Yakima Training Center.

Courage Lethality 2026 was designed to enhance readiness and interoperability across formations, ensuring units are prepared to operate effectively in large-scale combat operations. Throughout the exercise, the 81st FEC embedded with an active-duty brigade, executing the military decision-making process and conducting current operations fire control while contributing to planning efforts at the corps level.

“Our ability to plug into an active-duty formation and immediately contribute at the operational level shows how ready and capable the National Guard is in a large-scale combat environment,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jack Androski, FEC chief.

Soldiers integrated multiple command and control systems, enabling real-time collaboration and synchronization across echelons. Their participation in corps-level planning conferences, working groups and briefs ensured the unit maintained a continuous presence in shaping targeting efforts.

A key achievement during the exercise was the validation of long-distance fire mission processing using Starshield communications, linking operations between JBLM and Yakima Training Center. The capability demonstrated the brigade’s ability to execute distributed fires across extended distances while maintaining responsiveness and accuracy. The FEC also emphasized survivability and adaptability by conducting a tactical operations center (TOC) jump into an ad-hoc underground location. Following the displacement, soldiers rapidly re-established fire control systems and resumed operations, reinforcing the importance of command post survivability in contested environments. Prior to the TOC jump, the unit executed digital fires operations from expeditionary platforms, further showcasing their ability to operate in dispersed and resource-constrained conditions.

By the end of the exercise, the FEC successfully integrated with active-duty counterparts, developed a synchronized targeting plan and executed fires in support of I Corps across a complex battlespace.

“The environment we trained in forced us to operate across distance, under pressure and alongside multiple partners,” said Androski. “That’s exactly how we’ll fight, and this exercise proved we’re ready.”

In addition to tactical training, the exercise included leader engagements and professional development opportunities, strengthening relationships across the joint force and with regional partners.