Fort Drum updates community on upcoming events, quality-of-life issues

Photo By Michael Strasser | Sgt. Yulisa Parisi with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ Law Enforcement Traffic Section, talked about the rising trend of electric assist bicycles, or E-bikes, during the Community Information Exchange on May 6 inside The Peak. These bikes are equipped with a motor to make riding easier and faster, and the ones classified as Class 3 have stricter rules. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Sgt. Yulisa Parisi with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ Law Enforcement...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 6, 2026) -- Representatives from directorates and organizations across Fort Drum informed the public about support activities, spring and summer events, and essential quality-of-life updates, during the monthly Community Information Exchange (CIE) on May 6 inside The Peak.

Kurt Hauk, Directorate of Public Works (DPW) director, said that road repairs on Po Valley are ongoing, and it will require drier weather conditions for the completion of paving and striping.

Community members can also expect to learn in the coming weeks when the Gas Alley Gate construction project will begin, which requires the temporary closure of that access control point. During the closure, the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will open to facilitate access to the main cantonment area via Bomporto Bridge.

Updates on construction are available on the Fort Drum website at https://home.army.mil/drum/.

With winter weather a distant memory for many, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is keeping the “Igloo Experience” alive outside The Peak. Community members can reserve one of the domes for daytime or evening dining by calling (315) 772-6222.

Fort Drum FMWR is hosting an Abandoned Vehicle and NAF Property Silent Auction, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 14-16 at the vehicle lot on the corner of Tigris River Valley Road and Restore Hope Avenue. For details, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/autoskills/abv-auction.

The Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness staff will host a Family Color Run from 6 until 7:30 p.m. May 29 at the CYS Sports Field. Registration continues through May 28 and is limited to 200 participants (ages 4 and older). For details, call (315) 772-6718.

More Fort Drum events:

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes announced a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 20-21 in the Monument Ridge and Rhicard Hills housing areas, and then June 27-28 in the Adirondack Creek and Crescent Woods housing areas.

The Fort Drum Transition Assistance Program and Fort Drum Education Center will host a Career and Education Fair from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 14 inside The Peak. To date, there are more than 90 employers and 44 schools scheduled to attend.

The Fort Drum Relocation Readiness Program offers a free Stitching the Standard sewing class from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month inside the Family Resource Center on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. For details, call (315) 772-6556.

Capt. Alicia Lee, with Guthrie Army Health Clinic, discussed the comprehensive services provided by registered dietitians. Community members can schedule appointments through their primary care manager or self-referral. They also offer group classes on managing diabetes, heart health and weight loss. The Nutrition Appointment Line is (315) 772-6404.

Lee said dietitians work with the Armed Forces Wellness Center staff on metabolic testing and health coaching.

“If there is a class that you would like for us to teach, or if you would like for us to come talk to a group about nutrition, we are open to doing that as well,” she said.

Capt. Tyler Chavez, with Environmental Health, provided an overview on the MilTICK – the Military Tick Identification / Infection Confirmation Kit – program. This free tick testing service, provided by the Defense Centers for Public Health, allows military personnel and their families to have ticks tested for disease.

“This program is important to us because it helps our providers with early identification of any diseases found in a tick that is pulled off a patient,” Chavez said. “This is crucial to start the proper treatment to prevent the spread or mitigate the spread of the disease.”

Chavez recommended wearing long sleeves and long pants in wooded, grassy areas, performing regular tick checks and seeking medical assistance for proper removal of ticks. When removing a tick, he said to use fine-pointed tweezers and grip at the head – not the body – of the tick.

Sgt. Yulisa Parisi with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ Law Enforcement Traffic Section, talked about the rising trend of electric assist bicycles, or E-bikes. These bikes are equipped with a motor to make riding easier and faster.

Parisi said there are three classes of e-bikes, but the Class 3 category has stricter rules. These require a license, registration and insurance because they can be classified as mopeds if they exceed state compliance of 75 watts. According to New York State law, operators must be 16 and older to operate a Class 3 e-bike.

Fort Drum regulation requires all riders to wear a helmet, and it is recommended that they wear shatter-resistant eye protection and a reflective vest or belt when riding during low visibility hours.

“When you are riding at night, it is important that you have a white front lamp that is visible from 500 feet, and a read red lamp that is visible from 300 feet,” Parisi said.

She said if someone riding an e-bike is involved in an accident, they should report it to the police. If it involves another motor vehicle, it is mandated that a Report of Motor Vehicle Accident be filed by each party involved.

For questions related to e-bikes, call Fort Drum DES Law Enforcement Traffic Section at (315) 772-6112.

In other news: