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    Fort Drum updates community on upcoming events, quality-of-life issues

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    Fort Drum updates community on upcoming events, quality-of-life issues

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Sgt. Yulisa Parisi with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ Law Enforcement Traffic Section, talked about the rising trend of electric assist bicycles, or E-bikes, during the Community Information Exchange on May 6 inside The Peak. These bikes are equipped with a motor to make riding easier and faster, and the ones classified as Class 3 have stricter rules. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9665679
    VIRIN: 260506-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum updates community on upcoming events, quality-of-life issues, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum CIE, Fort Drum FMWR, IMCOM, AMC

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