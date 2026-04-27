Sgt. Yulisa Parisi with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ Law Enforcement Traffic Section, talked about the rising trend of electric assist bicycles, or E-bikes, during the Community Information Exchange on May 6 inside The Peak. These bikes are equipped with a motor to make riding easier and faster, and the ones classified as Class 3 have stricter rules. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9665679
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Drum updates community on upcoming events, quality-of-life issues
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