DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders

A partnership between Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville and Fleet Readiness Center Southeast resolved 268 fleetwide backorders for H-60 helicopter bushings.

The operational readiness of the H-60 helicopter fleet was recently threatened by a backlog of 268 fleetwide backorders for bushings, a type of low-friction mechanical bearing. When DLA's Weapon System Program Manager team in Richmond requested assistance, DLA Weapons Support at Jacksonville partnered with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast to produce the parts internally rather than rely on commercial suppliers.

“This partnership exemplifies the DLA enterprise’s strategy of working closely with military industrial sites to provide a unified picture of supply chain issues and enable swift, collaborative solutions,” said Navy Cmdr. Chris Harvey, director of DLA Weapons Support at Jacksonville.

By leveraging FRCSE’s organic manufacturing capabilities, the team was able to bypass commercial supply chain delays and accelerate production, Harvey said.

The approach provided DLA with flexibility to produce essential parts in-house while aligning planning, logistics and manufacturing expertise to reduce backorders affecting fleet readiness.

According to Harvey, the partnership resolved all 268 backorders 225 days faster than standard industry production timelines.

“This strategic move bypassed traditional acquisition constraints and delivered the parts with unprecedented speed,” he said.

Clearing the H-60 bushing backorders supports DLA’s broader effort to reduce fleetwide backlogs and improve readiness through collaboration and alternative manufacturing solutions, Harvey said.

“By embracing innovative approaches such as organic manufacturing and strengthening partnerships across the enterprise, DLA is ensuring our nation’s warfighters remain the most capable and ready force in the world,” he said. “The achievement in Jacksonville exemplifies what can be accomplished through teamwork, innovation, and a shared commitment to readiness; the collaboration between DLA Weapons Support Jacksonville and FRCSE shows that when the enterprise unites with a common purpose, the fleet benefits – and readiness wins.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:46 Story ID: 564523 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.