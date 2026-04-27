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    DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders

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    DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    A partnership between Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville and Fleet Readiness Center Southeast resolved 268 fleetwide backorders for H-60 helicopter bushings.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9665629
    VIRIN: 260112-N-DG679-1008
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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