A partnership between Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Jacksonville and Fleet Readiness Center Southeast resolved 268 fleetwide backorders for H-60 helicopter bushings.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9665629
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-DG679-1008
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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DLA, FRCSE partnership clears 268 H-60 backorders
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