Capacity Augmentation Team Expands Applicant Processing at Fort Lee MEPS

Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Angela Nolen, physician assistant, reviews documentation with an applicant during the Capacity Augmentation Team proof of concept at New York MEPS, Feb. 28. USMEPCOM's first full Capacity Augmentation Team initiative took place at Ft. Lee MEPS Apr. 28-30, achieving a 70% increase in maximum daily capacity/allocation. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) successfully executed its first full Capacity Augmentation Team (CAT) deployment at Fort Lee Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), marking a significant step forward in the command’s efforts to increase applicant processing capacity and support service recruiting missions.

The CAT initiative brings personnel from across USMEPCOM’s 65 MEPS locations to temporarily reinforce operations at select sites experiencing high applicant volume or staffing constraints. Unlike permanent reassignment, CAT team members integrate into an existing MEPS and perform their standard duties, just in a different location, allowing for an immediate boost to processing capability without disrupting ongoing operations.

“Hosting USMEPCOM’s Capacity Augmentation Team was a distinct honor for Fort Lee MEPS,” said Army Maj. Roy Brown, Fort Lee MEPS commander. “Our staff, augmentees and service partners seamlessly integrated to achieve a singular objective: surging our applicant processing capabilities without disrupting standard daily operations.”

The Fort Lee deployment follows an earlier proof of concept effort at New York MEPS in February that was cut short due to severe weather. Fort Lee’s operation represents the first fully executed CAT mission, offering USMEPCOM leaders valuable insight into how surge staffing can enhance throughput at existing facilities. Because of the CAT, Fort Lee MEPS was able to increase its maximum daily capacity/allocation (MDCA) by 70%, demonstrating the potential impact during critical recruiting periods. A key differentiator of the CAT initiative is its focus on reinforcing established infrastructure rather than creating new processing sites. This sets it apart from efforts like “MEPS in a Box” (MIAB), which deploys mobile teams to entirely new locations to bring processing capabilities closer to applicants.

“MIAB expands our geographic reach, while CAT strengthens what we already have,” said Julie Savage, Eastern Sector Processing Chief and CAT team member. “This initiative is about showing what a fully staffed MEPS can achieve and giving our recruiting partners increased flexibility, especially during high demand periods at the end of the month.”

The timing of CAT deployments is deliberate. By aligning CAT support with mission critical windows, USMEPCOM can help recruiting services meet monthly goals while alleviating pressure on local MEPS staff. “Part of this effort is demonstrating that, with the right staffing at the right time, we can significantly increase throughput,” Savage added. “It’s also about partnership. Working together across sectors and MEPS to deliver results for the services and, ultimately, for the applicants.”

For Marine Corps recruiting, the CAT proved critical to meeting mission requirements in April, reinforcing that partnership and mission accomplishment remain at the heart of the initiative.

“The CAT program at Fort Lee MEPS was instrumental to Recruiting Station Richmond’s success in April,” said Marine Maj. Grant McCloskey, Marine Corps Recruiting Station Richmond commander. “It allowed our team to process a high volume of applicants and expanded same-day processing to allow for greater flexibility to accommodate school and work schedules for our applicants.”

Throughout the week, Fort Lee MEPS implemented several best practices to maximize efficiency. CAT team members enhanced medical processing workflows, enabling applicants to be prepared for physical examinations earlier in the day. Additionally, strategic use of liaison personnel helped expedite security check ins and guide applicants through required briefings.

“Together, we delivered exceptional service to our applicants, forged stronger bonds with our service partners and successfully integrated outstanding professionals from across USMEPCOM to accomplish this vital initiative,” Brown said.

As USMEPCOM continues to refine the program, CAT offers a promising model for maximizing efficiency across the enterprise, demonstrating the power of collaboration and adaptability in meeting the evolving needs of military recruiting.

“This is about using our people to their fullest potential,” Savage said. “When we come together across MEPS and sectors, we’re able to do more, not just for the services, but for every applicant who walks through our doors.”