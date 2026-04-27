Inspection of Completed Works Program keeps USACE ready, reliable and resilient for emergencies Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District manages responsibilities across South Carolina’s diverse landscape—from scenic coastlines, to winding creeks, stunning mountains, crystal-clear channels, historic landmarks, and fragile swamp systems. Long after construction crews leave and machinery falls silent, these projects and systems still demand care.



This is where the Inspection of Completed Works (ICW) Program fulfills that mission.



“This is something that USACE does on an annual basis,” said Warner Buchman, marine biologist and ICW program manager. “We inspect several projects each year to ensure the engineering we established early on continues to perform as intended.”



The ICW Program ensures non-federal sponsors maintain federally built infrastructure—such as flood damage reduction projects—according to operation and maintenance manuals. USACE staff conduct annual inspections, identify maintenance deficiencies and operational issues, and work directly with partners to recommend corrective actions.



USACE performed an active inspection recently, on one of the completed projects in Folly Beach. On a windy day in mid-March, Buchman joined Charleston District Deputy Commander Maj. Kevin Scruggs, along with local officials and engineers—including Eric Lutz from the City of Folly Beach—to conduct an on-site beach inspection.

“These inspections give us the opportunity to identify challenges early,” Buchman said. “We provide engineering advice to help address and overcome those issues.”



When needed, USACE teams provide technical assistance before, during, and after flood emergencies. Through these inspections and partnerships, USACE keeps projects functioning as designed. These efforts support channel improvements and complex flood risk reduction systems that protect infrastructure like roadways and water treatment facilities, reduce flooding in residential and commercial areas, and safeguard entire communities.

During active inspections, teams review current conditions, assess project performance, and identify areas where the City of Folly Beach needs engineering support or maintenance improvements.



“When we conduct our annual inspection, we evaluate the beach renourishment and measure how much sand remains,” said Eric Lutz, director of Public Works for the City of Folly Beach.



Lutz and his team also examine erosion rates, vegetation health and the condition of sand fencing along the shoreline.



“Our partnerships with non-federal sponsors are critical,” said Scruggs. “They manage the projects, and we support them however we can. We all share the priority of protecting lives and reducing property damage.”

USACE and the City of Folly Beach have built a strong, long-standing partnership.



“We’ve developed a fantastic relationship with Folly Beach,” Buchman said. “This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths and determine the best way to solve future challenges.”



Lutz emphasized the importance of these inspections for the community’s future.

“This beach plays a major role in South Carolina’s economy,” he said. “Local properties depend on this project for survival. Without it, erosion would gradually destroy the island and homes.”



Across the Charleston District, USACE includes numerous completed flood risk management projects in the ICW Program. These projects span the entire state and include channel improvements, streambank stabilization and coastal storm risk reduction systems. Together, they protect infrastructure, reduce flooding, and preserve communities.



Currently, the program includes 21 complete projects: five beaches, 13 creeks and waterways, two historic landmarks, and one swamp system. As new projects reach completion, USACE adds them to the program.

“Folly Beach represents a coastal storm risk management project that delivers environmental and economic benefits,” Buchman said. “We must maintain these benefits year after year, making shoreline protection vital in this region.”



Scruggs highlighted the broader impact of these efforts.

“These projects bring tremendous value to South Carolina and the Lowcountry,” he said. “We take pride in working with our partners across the state to deliver flood and coastal storm risk management solutions that protect both communities and natural environments.”



When floods do occur, USACE continues to support communities beyond preparation. Teams stand ready to provide technical expertise before, during and after emergencies. These teams offer a steady presence during uncertain times and ensure no community faces rising water alone.



Through this effort, the ICW Program plays a vital role in keeping the Charleston District ready, reliable, and resilient.