VCJCS Gen. Mahoney Presides Over TW-5 Winging Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

Milton, Fla. – Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney served a guest of honor and presiding officer for a Training Air Wing (TW) 5 winging ceremony aboard at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field, April 24, 2026.



Prior to the ceremony, Mahoney engaged with Wing and base leadership, instructor pilots, and student naval aviators to discuss the future of rotary-wing and tilt-rotor training. His itinerary included comprehensive tours and briefings on TW-5’s critical mission to produce 100 percent of all helicopter pilots for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The Vice Chairman also observed flight operations and discussed Wing’s integration of new technologies designed to accelerate pilot production and enhance tactical readiness across the Joint Force.

"The wings on your chest are not a prize for what you have done, but rather a promise of what you will go on to do," said Mahoney.



The winging ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition where students receive their coveted “Wings of Gold” pin. This event marks the culmination of months of demanding academic and flight training, signifying the transition from student to fleet-ready aviator.



“Earning the wings of gold is a big deal to anyone in its own right, but for this class to have the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mahoney, a proven combat Naval Aviator, is an honor beyond what words can describe,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Watson, a recent graduate and naval aviator assigned to Training Air Wing (TW) 5.



Mahoney then took to the skies to experience the modernization of naval aviation training directly. He participated in a familiarization flight aboard the TH-73A Thrasher, the Navy's advanced helicopter trainer. Flying alongside TW-5 instructors, the Vice Chairman took the controls to practice hovering maneuvers and navigation using the aircraft's state-of-the-art glass cockpit. The flight provided Mahoney with a tactile understanding of how the Thrasher’s advanced avionics better prepare students for modern fleet platforms like the V-22 Osprey and MH-60S/R Seahawk.



“It was a distinct honor to host General Mahoney and demonstrate how we are evolving our training to meet the needs of the future fleet,” said Capt. Kenneth Kerr, Commodore of Training Air Wing 5. “His visit highlights the critical work our instructor cadre performs every day and the dedication required to produce the world's finest rotary-wing aviators.”



Mary Mahoney, wife of Gen. Mahoney, also accompanied the Vice Chairman to focus on the community supporting the aviators. She toured the base Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) and sat down for a roundtable with service members’ spouses and base Ombudsmen. The discussion focused on quality-of-life initiatives, the unique demands of the high-volume flight training schedule and family resilience before she joined the graduates' families at the ceremony.



As the newly designated aviators prepare to depart for their respective fleet replacement squadrons, the presence of the Vice Chairman served as a powerful reminder of the responsibilities they now carry. With their Wings of Gold pinned and the foundational training of TW-5 complete, these pilots head to the fleet ready to operate, compete, and win in support of national security objectives around the globe.



Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, CNATRA oversees five training air wings and 17 training squadrons located across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. The command is responsible for safely conducting primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and allied international student naval aviators and flight officers.