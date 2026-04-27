Photo By Staff Sgt. Emme Drummond | U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander Jr., the Connecticut National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emme Drummond | U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander Jr., the Connecticut National Guard Chief of Staff - Air, delivers remarks during a 103d Airlift Wing change of command ceremony held at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., May 3, 2026. Olander thanked out-going commander Col. Neal Byrne for his tireless efforts to advance the unit, and welcomed Col. Robert Krueger into his new role as commander of the “Flying Yankees.” (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Emme Drummond) see less | View Image Page

103d Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The 103d Airlift Wing held a formal Change of Command ceremony Sunday, May 3, at 3:00 p.m., marking the transition of leadership from Neal R. Byrne III to Robert M. Krueger.



The ceremony signified the transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing, ensuring continuity of leadership and honoring Byrne’s service while welcoming Krueger as the new commander.



Byrne departs after serving as wing commander since March 2023, leading more than 1,100 Airmen and overseeing eight C-130H aircraft in support of federal and state missions. Throughout his tenure, he emphasized readiness, transformation, and operational excellence.



Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander Jr., Connecticut Air National Guard Chief of Staff–Air, praised Byrne’s leadership during the ceremony.



“You tirelessly shepherded this wing through an era of profound transformation,” Olander said. “You drove every endeavor with an uncompromising standard of excellence and a relentless, meticulous focus.” Olander also thanked Byrne for his unwavering leadership and unyielding motivation through periods of modernization, challenge, and triumph for the Connecticut Air National Guard.



In his remarks, Byrne thanked his leadership team, family, and the Airmen of the wing.



“For everything you’ve done, I extend my immense, heartfelt gratitude,” Byrne said. "This is the best job in the Air Force." He also encouraged the incoming commander to relentlessly endeavor to tell the story of the outstanding airmen of the 103d, stating that in every group, squadron, flight, section, shop and team, they are executing with a level of dedication, intention, and detail that is unmatched in the total force.



Krueger assumes command following his previous role as commander of the 103d Operations Group. A 2001 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he brings extensive experience in airlift, tanker, and aeromedical evacuation operations across multiple major commands. He has previously served 13 years in active duty with the Air Mobility Command and U.S. Air Forces before serving 11 years with the Air Reserve Command.



“I’m all in, and I expect you to be too,” Krueger said to the members of 103d in attendance. “Make yourself, your team, and our wing better each day. Go Flying Yankees”



The 103d Airlift Wing, based at Bradley Air National Guard Base, provides trained, equipped, and mission-ready Airmen in support of global mobility, tactical airlift, and aeromedical evacuation missions worldwide.