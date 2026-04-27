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    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews

    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks | U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, delivers opening...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews
    Military spouses and families gathered for a military spouse appreciation event at The Club at Andrews to foster community connections and strengthen peer support networks, May 1, 2026.

    The 316th Wing and the Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) provided specialized child watch to allow parents to participate in social networking and resiliency workshops focused on home front support.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, addressed the collective role spouses play in the installation's stability and mission readiness in his opening remarks.

    “Your sacrifice is a foundation upon which our military stands,” said Oh. “Without your strength at home, our service members could not focus on their critical missions abroad. You are the unseen force multiplier of our armed forces.”

    The agenda included sessions intended to spark organic peer-to-peer interaction and cultivate resiliency while offering a gallery walk titled "Military Spouse Story Highlights" that displayed the personal narratives of local families.

    Bridgette Patterson, military spouse and business manager of the Joint Base Andrews Fisher House, offered final words of encouragement.

    “To every military spouse in the room, thank you for what people do not always see. Thank you for what always doesn’t get said,” said Patterson. “And thank you for the way you lead in your homes, your families and your companies because you don’t just support the mission; you help stabilize it.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:45
    Story ID: 564310
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews
    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews
    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews
    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews
    Military spouse appreciation event builds community connections at Joint Base Andrews

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    appreciation
    mfrc
    military-spouse
    community
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