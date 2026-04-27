Corps of Engineers Awards Contract to Dredge Rochester Harbor in 2026

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District performing maintenance dredging the Rochester Harbor in Rochester, New York, May, 2023, to provide ease of navigation and safe passage to larger vessels that utilize the waterways carrying products vital to the economy. (U.S. Army Photo by Katie Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District performing maintenance dredging the...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $1.78 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. on April 28th to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Rochester Harbor this year.

Dredging of harbors like Rochester’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and nearly $2.7 million in business revenue and labor income for the region.

Approximately 250,000 cubic yards of sediment are planned to be dredged from the full federal navigation channel through the end of July. Sediment will be placed in the open lake.

Dredging of Rochester Harbor is conducted every 2 years by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2024, with around 80,000 cubic yards of sediment removed.

Rochester Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 70,000 tons of cargo, including cement and concrete in 2023. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $1.9 million in business revenue, 7 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $799,900 in labor income to the transportation sector.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Rochester by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of New York, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.

Photos are available at: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjARdQd

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.