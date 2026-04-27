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    Dredging Rochester Harbor

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    Dredging Rochester Harbor

    ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District performing maintenance dredging the Rochester Harbor in Rochester, New York, May, 2023, to provide ease of navigation and safe passage to larger vessels that utilize the waterways carrying products vital to the economy. (U.S. Army Photo by Katie Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9659946
    VIRIN: 230518-A-FB511-3660
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dredging Rochester Harbor, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Rochester Harbor
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredging

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