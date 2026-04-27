Dredging Rochester Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District performing maintenance dredging the Rochester Harbor in Rochester, New York, May, 2023, to provide ease of navigation and safe passage to larger vessels that utilize the waterways carrying products vital to the economy. (U.S. Army Photo by Katie Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9659946
|VIRIN:
|230518-A-FB511-3660
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Corps of Engineers Awards Contract to Dredge Rochester Harbor in 2026
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