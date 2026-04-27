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    Exchange Named Inaugural Top Military Spouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine

    Exchange Named Inaugural Top Military Spouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine

    Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named an inaugural Top Military Spouse...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named an inaugural Top Military Spouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine, recognizing the organization’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful careers for military spouses and strengthening military families.

    This distinction highlights the Department of War retailer’s dedication to hiring, supporting and retaining military spouses, whose talent plays a vital role in advancing the organization’s mission of serving those who serve.

    “Being named an inaugural Top Military Spouse Employer reflects the Exchange’s strategy to recruit, retain and grow military spouse talent,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Through programs like the Associate Transfer Program, competitive benefits and strong partnerships, the Exchange creates a workforce that is resilient, mobile and deeply connected to the military community. Investing in military spouses strengthens not only Team Exchange, but the ability to deliver on the mission worldwide.”

    Military spouses make up 22% of the Exchange workforce, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to providing career opportunities that move with military families.

    Through the Associate Transfer Program, military spouse associates can seamlessly transfer to new locations when their active-duty spouse receives Permanent Change of Station orders—allowing them to maintain employment, build careers and retain benefits.

    The Exchange also offers competitive benefits designed to support military families, including paid vacation and sick leave, flexible schedules, retirement plans and career advancement opportunities. These benefits, combined with a mission-driven culture, help ensure military spouses can thrive professionally while supporting their families’ service.

    The Exchange works closely with key partners to expand employment opportunities for military spouses, including participation in initiatives such as the Department of War’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership and collaboration with installation and community organizations worldwide.

    Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job opportunities worldwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:06
    Story ID: 564302
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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