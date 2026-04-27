Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington | U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nick Mackiewicz, a rescue swimmer assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), passes a rescue dummy to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Josh Manley during a search and rescue exercise for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington) see less | View Image Page

DESRON 7, Task Force Ashland complete Balikatan 2026 Multinational Maritime Event

WESTERN PHILIPPINE SEA –Members ofDestroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Task Force Ashland, composed of Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) and embarked Marines fromthe I Marine Expeditionary Force, completed the Multilateral Maritime Event portion of Exercise Balikatan 2026,May 1.

At sea, DESRON 7 staff members embarked aboard Ashland to serve as the MME Task Groupfor maritime forces, includingAustralia, Japan,andCanada. The successful completion of the MME builds upon regular high-end Maritime Cooperative Activities, expanding multilateral cooperation and reinforcing our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The MME featured training in live-fire gunnery, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, replenishments-at-sea, as well as deck landing qualifications for rotary-wing aircraft to enhance interoperability and operational readiness among participating forces.

“Each year, Balikatan evolves with the growing demands of the maritime environment,” said Capt. John Baggett, commodore, DESRON 7. “This year was no different. The strength of our partnerships throughout the region was on full display as 11 ships, 8 aircraft and several thousand Sailors, Marines and Coastguardsmen from around the Pacific stood shoulder-to-shoulder, increasing our lethality, expanding our interoperability and working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Philippine Navy Lt.j.g.Emmanual Leron, who served as a liaison naval officer aboard Ashland for the evolution, said sailing shoulder-to-shoulder with allies and partners is an invaluable experience.

“Participating in this exercise isvery importantbecause it builds trust and confidencewith our partners and allied nations. Although we do it individually, how we approach conducting these kinds of exercises together buildssynergyand partnership, and we get to know more about each other,” said Leron. “We want to maintain security and stability, and it shows that all these allies and partner nations have the shared values, interests, and responsibility for maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The MMEdemonstratedpartnering nations’ abilities tooperate together and increase sustained operations at sea.

“It wasa really excitingopportunity to embark on [Ashland] and experience thedifferent waysthat the United States Navyoperates, as well as working alongside the Marines to see thecapabilities that they bring, increasing my understanding andfurthering our interoperability in the region,” said Lt(N) Harrison Irvine, anLNOfromtheRoyal CanadianNavy, embarked aboard Ashland. “Being able tooperatehere with countries like thePhilippines, Japan, Australia, and the United States to increaseourinteroperability and support a freer and more open Indo-Pacificregion is a key interest of the Royal Canadian Navy and the government of Canada.”

Ashland sailed with U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757); Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD601), Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG6), Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG15), Philippine Coast Guard Multi-Role Response Vessel Cape San Augustin (MMRV 4408); Japan Maritime Self-Defense ForceHyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182),Murasame-class destroyer JSIkazuchi(DD 107) and Osumi-class tank-landing ship JSShimokita(LST 4002); Royal Canadian Navy(RCN)Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown (FFG 339); and Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFG 156).

The Tagalog phrase “Balikatan” means “shoulder-to-shoulder,” which captures the spirit of the exercise and the close friendship between the United States and the Philippines.The biggest iteration of the exercise to date, Balikatan 2026demonstratedthe unwavering commitment to the ironclad U.S.-Philippine Alliance.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of assigned ships deployed to the Southeast Asia area of operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts andoperateswith Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.