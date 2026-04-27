U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Hosts First High-Level Disinfection and Sterilization Workshop in Mainland Japan

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, presents his personal commanding officer’s coin to registered nurse Brittany Hernandez from U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa during the High-Level Disinfection and Sterilization (HLD/SPD) workshop at USNH Yokosuka, April 15. Hernandez was recognized for her support coordinating virtual participation and helping expand specialized reprocessing education across the Indo-Pacific region. The four-day workshop brought together healthcare professionals from across multiple commands and countries to strengthen patient safety, interoperability and medical readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2026) — U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka hosted the first High-Level Disinfection and Sterile Processing (HLD/SPD) workshop in mainland Japan April 14-17, expanding specialized reprocessing education for healthcare professionals across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region.



Held at Club Alliance on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, the four-day Excellence in Reprocessing Workshop provided instruction on sterilizer systems, chemical alternatives, troubleshooting and logistics considerations unique to overseas military medicine. The final two days focused specifically on high-level disinfection for personnel whose responsibilities center on HLD rather than full sterilization processes.



Nearly 100 participants from more than 30 commands, military treatment facilities, dental treatment facilities and clinics worldwide joined through in-person and virtual participation. Attendees represented Navy, Army and Air Force medical communities, alongside host-nation and civilian personnel, reinforcing the growing operational need for standardized sterilization and high-level disinfection practices across geographically dispersed medical environments.



Participants traveled from Okinawa, mainland Japan, Guam, Misawa, Iwakuni, Bahrain, Spain, Germany, South Korea and the continental United States, highlighting the global demand for accessible, theater-relevant reprocessing education.



The workshop expanded an initiative first launched in Okinawa in 2024 after regional medical leaders identified barriers to traditional stateside training caused by travel costs, distance and operational constraints. By bringing this capability directly to the Indo-Pacific, organizers broadened access while improving regional standardization.



“This fills a critical gap for medical teams serving throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Cmdr. Catherine Soteras, course lead. “By offering this opportunity closer to where our teams operate, we improve access, strengthen standardization and help ensure our healthcare professionals are equipped to deliver safe, reliable care in challenging environments.”



Supported by Steris University, the workshop was made possible through collaboration among international educators, regional military medical leaders and infection prevention specialists. Key contributors included Annie Watt, Steris nurse educator from Australia; Steve Challinor, Steris nurse educator from Singapore; Cmdr. Catherine Soteras; Lt. Cmdr. Nhu Do; Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Ochoa; registered nurse Lauren Dumeng, infection prevention nurse at USNH Yokosuka; and registered nurse Brittany Hernandez from U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, who coordinated virtual participation. Organizers also credited the leadership of U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa for helping launch and sustain the program’s regional success from Okinawa to Yokosuka.



USNH Yokosuka Director Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez recognized Watt, Challinor and Hernandez with his personal commanding officer’s coin for their exceptional contributions to regional medical readiness and the successful expansion of the program.



“Bringing together this level of expertise, collaboration and commitment from across the region is no small task, and I want to personally thank every organizer, instructor and participant who made this workshop possible,” Velazquez said. “The work behind high-level disinfection and sterilization is demanding, often behind the scenes, and essential to patient safety, mission success and medical readiness. Your dedication strengthens not only your own commands, but the entire network of care supporting our warfighters, families and partners throughout the region.



“This event advances multiple Defense Health Agency lines of effort by strengthening medical warrior knowledge, improving patient safety and ensuring our beneficiaries receive the high-quality care they deserve.”



The workshop offered up to 24 continuing education units for full-program participants and marked another step in USNH Yokosuka’s commitment to patient safety, interoperability and readiness across the Indo-Pacific.