Col. Anthony Bradley Assumes Command of the 132d Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson | Col. Anthony "Cage" Bradley speaks during his assumption of command of the 132d Wing in Des Moines, lowa, May 3, 2026. Bradley is the 18th wing commander to lead the unit in its 85th year, succeeded by Col. Travis "Lloyd" Crawmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson | Col. Anthony "Cage" Bradley speaks during his assumption of command of the 132d Wing...... read more read more

Col. Anthony Bradley assumed command of the 132d Wing during a change of command ceremony held May 3 at the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Des Moines, Iowa. The ceremony formally transferred leadership of the Wing to Bradley, who succeeds Col. Travis J. Crawmer who led the unit since 2021.

A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. The event also recognizes the continued mission and heritage of the unit. The 132d Wing, which has served Iowa for 85 years, supports both state and federal missions with approximately 1,000 Airmen assigned to the unit.

Bradley previously served as the deputy wing commander for the 132d Wing. He began his military career after graduating from Central College with a degree in elementary education and commissioning into the United States Marine Corps in 1999. During his military career, he served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom before transitioning to the Iowa Air National Guard as a pilot.

Throughout his service in the Iowa Air National Guard, Bradley flew the F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 aircraft and accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours, including combat missions supporting overseas operations. He also served in leadership positions at the squadron, group, and national levels, including assignments with the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and privileged to be your commander,” said Bradley. “More is expected of us who wear the uniform. You deserve leaders who will challenge you and make you better and I look forward to leaning into that.”

As commander, Bradley will lead the132d Wing as it trains, deploys, executes, and sustains operations in missions supporting our nation, state, and community.