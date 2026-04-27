Bradley Assumes Command of 132d Wing

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Col. Anthony "Cage" Bradley speaks during his assumption of command of the 132d Wing in Des Moines, lowa, May 3, 2026. Bradley is the 18th wing commander to lead the unit in its 85th year, succeeded by Col. Travis "Lloyd" Crawmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)