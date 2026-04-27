Col. Anthony "Cage" Bradley speaks during his assumption of command of the 132d Wing in Des Moines, lowa, May 3, 2026. Bradley is the 18th wing commander to lead the unit in its 85th year, succeeded by Col. Travis "Lloyd" Crawmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9658254
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-LN405-1068
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bradley Assumes Command of 132d Wing, by SrA Nathan Osmundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Anthony Bradley Assumes Command of the 132d Wing
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