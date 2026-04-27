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    Bradley Assumes Command of 132d Wing

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    Bradley Assumes Command of 132d Wing

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Col. Anthony "Cage" Bradley speaks during his assumption of command of the 132d Wing in Des Moines, lowa, May 3, 2026. Bradley is the 18th wing commander to lead the unit in its 85th year, succeeded by Col. Travis "Lloyd" Crawmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9658254
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-LN405-1068
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bradley Assumes Command of 132d Wing, by SrA Nathan Osmundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Des Moines
    Military Ceremony
    132d Wing
    Air National Guard
    lowa

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