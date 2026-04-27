Serving Side by Side: Dual-Military O/C-T Couples Strengthen Training at JMRC

Photo By Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Clark, left, Falcon Aviation Team, 7th Army Training Command aviation safety officer and his wife, Capt. Lindsay Zielinski, right, forward support company trainer for Panther Maneuver Team, 7th ATC, pose for a photo beside the Falcon Team logo during Combined Resolve 26-07, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 3, 2026. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany — At the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, training is built around pressure, speed, and integration. During Combined Resolve 26-07, observer-coach/trainers are helping units connect aviation, logistics, and unmanned aerial systems into a single, synchronized fight.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Clark and his wife, Capt. Lindsay Zielinski, are part of that effort, serving as O/C-Ts across aviation and sustainment functions as units work through complex, large-scale scenarios. The 7th Army Training Command’s Falcon Aviation Team and Panther Maneuver Team are key contributors to the exercise, which prepares U.S. and allied forces for multinational operations in a contested environment.

Across JMRC, units are integrating unmanned aerial systems (UAS), manned aviation, and ground logistics under time pressure and limited information. UAS provide improved reconnaissance and targeting, aviation enables rapid movement and strike capability, and logistics sustain the force across extended distances. That integration depends on tight coordination in shared airspace and on the ground. Units train to deconflict airspace by altitude between UAS and manned aircraft while maintaining constant communication to reduce risk and preserve tempo.

As an aviation O/C-T, Clark works alongside rotating units as they refine those relationships in real time. “As an O/C-T for aviation, I provide real-time feedback to units operating in the training environment,” Clark said. “We’re focused on improving coordination and communication between aviation and UAS teams, ensuring proper airspace deconfliction and seamless information flow. A key part of our coaching is training UAS operators to identify and hand off strike targets to aviation assets, which enhances responsiveness and overall effectiveness.” Zielinski, an O/C-T with the Panther Maneuver Team, focuses on sustainment integration and how logistics enable maneuver and aviation operations.

“Logistics is the backbone of any operation,” Zielinski said. “Ensuring units can sustain both aviation and ground forces is critical, and strong coordination improves response times and overall effectiveness.”

A practical example of that integration came during the movement of Class V (ammunition) and Class VII (major end items) from a division support area to a brigade support area using CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Blackhawks. The movement demonstrated how aerial resupply can rapidly shift multiple classes of supply across the battlefield to maintain momentum during operations. In an additional example, another Blackhawk performed a low cost, low altitude drop of 300 lbs. of Meals Ready to Eat within 3 kilometers of the forward line of troops. These examples demonstrate that when synchronized, aviation and logistics enable commanders to extend reach, reposition combat power, and sustain operations across dispersed formations.

Clark and Zielinski’s shared perspective as a married O/C-T team adds another layer to that training environment. “It’s a unique opportunity to work together in this role,” Clark said. “We bring different perspectives that help strengthen the training experience.”

For Zielinski, the connection extends beyond the training lanes. “We’re both passionate about what we do, and a big part of this role is passing on knowledge to the next generation,” she said. “There are a lot of dual-military families here doing the same thing—supporting each other and the mission. JMRC does a great job supporting families like ours so we can stay focused on the mission while maintaining balance at home.”

Married O/C-T teams are a consistent part of JMRC’s training ecosystem, reflecting the broader presence of dual-military families across the force. Their integration into rotational units allows the command to retain experienced trainers while supporting stability across demanding operational cycles.

Combined Resolve 26-07 continues to highlight how readiness is built through integration—linking air, ground, and sustainment not just through systems and platforms, but through the people responsible for making them work together under pressure.