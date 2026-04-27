Serving Side by Side: Dual-Military O/C-T Couples Strengthen Training at JMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Clark, left, Falcon Aviation Team, 7th Army Training Command aviation safety officer and his wife, Capt. Lindsay Zielinski, right, forward support company trainer for Panther Maneuver Team, 7th ATC, pose for a photo beside the Falcon Team logo during Combined Resolve 26-07, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 3, 2026. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)