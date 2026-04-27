78th Troop Command Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Sgt. Cameron Boyd | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, passes the 78th Troop Command colors to incoming commander U.S. Army Col. Rodney K. Tatum Jr. during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia, May 2, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Cameron Boyd | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard,...... read more read more

The 78th Troop Command continued its legacy of leadership and service during a change of command ceremony May 2, 2026, at Campbell High School, marking a significant transition within the Georgia Army National Guard.

During the ceremony, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III relinquished command of the 78th Troop Command to U.S. Army Col. Rodney K. Tatum Jr. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason W. Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presided over the event.

Scott, who assumed command in 2023, served as the 29th commander of the 78th Troop Command and was the first African American officer to lead the brigade since its activation in 1978. During his tenure, the unit maintained its role as a critical operational force supporting both domestic response and overseas missions.

“This is not a headquarters in name only—this is an operational formation that lives at the intersection of global warfighting and domestic response,” Fryman said. “Under General Scott’s leadership, the command became more capable, more relevant, and more prepared to meet the demands of an increasingly complex environment.”

Under Scott’s leadership, the 78th Troop Command upheld its motto, “Support the Fight,” contributing to readiness initiatives, state emergency response efforts, and joint training operations. His career began with his enlistment in the Georgia Army National Guard in 1986, followed by his commission as a second lieutenant in 1997.

Throughout his 37-year career, Scott held key leadership roles including regimental commander of the 122nd Regional Training Institute and intelligence officer at Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, as well as commander of the Forest Park-based 221st Military Intelligence Battalion.

Incoming commander U.S. Army Col. Rodney K. Tatum Jr. assumes responsibility for leading the formation into its next chapter. He brings extensive leadership experience from assignments across the Georgia and North Carolina Army National Guard.

Tatum entered the Georgia Army National Guard in 1997 as a Simultaneous Membership Program cadet and commissioned as a field artillery officer in 2000 through the University of North Georgia. He previously commanded the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Columbus, Ga., 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment in Savannah, Ga., and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment in Thomson, Ga.

He deployed in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and has earned multiple awards, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star.

During his remarks, Tatum emphasized readiness and leadership priorities.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to continue serving the state of Georgia and the Army National Guard,” Tatum said. “Our focus moving forward is clear: take care of our Soldiers, strengthen our organization, and ensure we are ready to meet any mission our state or nation calls us to perform.”

Tatum also acknowledged Scott as a mentor, crediting his leadership over the past three years with helping prepare him for command.

“Serving alongside these Soldiers has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Scott said in his closing remarks. “What you and your families sacrifice matters. The way you serve matters. You are not just part of the standard—you are the standard.”