78th Trop Command Change of Command

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, passes the 78th Troop Command colors to incoming commander U.S. Army Col. Rodney K. Tatum Jr. during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia, May 2, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)