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    78th Trop Command Change of Command

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    78th Trop Command Change of Command

    SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, passes the 78th Troop Command colors to incoming commander U.S. Army Col. Rodney K. Tatum Jr. during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia, May 2, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9656814
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-TH742-1544
    Resolution: 6501x4334
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 78th Trop Command Change of Command, by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Georgia Army National Guard
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