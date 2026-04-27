TITLE: Balikatan 2026: 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conducts HIRAIN live-fire iteration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert | A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/ Multi-Domain Command- Pacific fires for a training iteration in support of Exercise Balikatan 26, in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert) see less | View Image Page

PALAWAN, Philippines– Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command-Pacific) conducted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire iteration on April 27, 2026, in Palawan, Philippines. Conducted in coordination with U.S. Marines, Philippine marines and Australian soldiers, this event was part of a counter landing live fire exercise designed to repel a simulated enemy landing force across multipleranges, from deep-water approaches to shallow littorals, in defense of the island. The HIMARS maneuvered onto the beach from a concealed position and launched four Reduced Range Practice Rockets, effectively demonstrating the system’s mobility and precision. Thepractice and preparation by Alpha battery soldiers resulted in an exceptionally fluid and rapidly executed fire mission.

“Today what we demonstrated was the absolute power that the land component brings to the fightin the pacific.” Said Lt. Col. Alexander Mullin, commander of the 5th Battalion, 3rd ArtilleryRegiment. ”Huge gains were made with the interoperability between the nations’ forces, communication and coordination of multiple fires were on full display during the exercise.” Mullin stated, “through being here we are demonstrating the cross-domain contact layer concept, which is our ability to provide a covering force in the pacific and achieve decisive effects.” The Cross-Domain Contact Layer is not merely a system or standalone capability; rather, it serves as a framework for synchronizing legacy, exquisite and emerging capabilities. It integrates sensing,effects, and artificial intelligence-enabled command and control into a persistent, all-domain architecture that maintains continuous contact from the operational deep area to the close fight.

Positioning HIMARS for these exercises is a formidable logistical undertaking. Meticulous attention is required to adhere to host nation regulations during road movements, necessitatingacute situational awareness of local infrastructure, including small bridges and low-hanging power lines. Upon departing paved routes, the HIMARS navigates unforgiving jungle environments, mountainous terrain, and sandy littoral zones. Throughout this process, all logistics are closely coordinated in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“All the live fires that we have done could not have been done without the support of the Philippine marines and the Philippine Army as we make our movements across the country,” said 1st Sgt. Shawn Washburn, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

The environment challenges soldiers to operate beyond their comfort zones of typical home station training, acclimating them to the rigorous conditions they may encounter in future conflicts. Furthermore, the tropical climate provides invaluable opportunities for personnel to adapt and endure weather challenges while sustaining operations in an austere environment and maintaining physical readiness.