Texas Returns From Deployment

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | The Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775) returns to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., May 1, 2026, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. Texas and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), under the command of Cmdr. Andrew S. McGovern, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London Friday, May 1, completing a six-month deployment to U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

Capt. Philip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, under which Texas operates, welcomed them home and praised their efforts while deployed.

"Texas and her crew did an outstanding job throughout their deployment," Castellano said. "They continued the Navy submarine force’s tradition of excellence while performing their mission to perfection. Our submarine force is critical to deterring aggression and maintaining freedom of the seas, and Texas’ efforts exemplified this to its core. Welcome home Texas and crew and thank you for a job well done”

McGovern praised his crew and their devotion to the mission.

“In a time of heightened tensions our team remained resilient, focused and ready,” McGovern said. “Our Sailors performed at the highest level for six months and I could not be prouder of everything we achieved while executing our mission.”

McGovern also credited the crew’s family and friends for taking care of the homefront.

“The support our loved ones provided while we were away was critical to our sustained success,” McGovern said. “Knowing they were home cheering for us inspired us to continue accomplishing our mission at peak form.”

Texas steamed more than 21,200 nautical miles and made port calls to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Thirty-four personnel earned their submarine warfare devices – commonly referred to as “dolphins”. Five Sailors welcomed new babies.

Seaman Bronson McIntosh, a member of the Royal Australian Navy serving aboard Texas, and his spouse, Jessica McIntosh, were honored with the ceremonial first kiss on the pier.

Chief Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) Derrick Altenberger was awarded the ceremonial first hug with his spouse, Kayla Altenberger.

Texas was commissioned in 2006 as the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Lone Star State. The first two were battleships, commissioned in 1895 and 1914, respectively. The third was a Virginia-class guided-missile cruiser in service from 1977 through 1993. The submarine is 377 feet long and has a 34-foot beam, as well as a crew of more than 130 Navy personnel.

The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.