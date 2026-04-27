King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alex Broome | His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alex Broome | His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III, front, and Chief of Protocol of the United States Monica Crowley walk down a red carpet during a military departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 30, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the first royal state visit to the U.S. since His Majesty’s ascension to the throne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome) see less | View Image Page