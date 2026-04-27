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    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Alex Broome | His Majesty of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. —His Majestyof the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Charles III,departed Joint Base Andrews, concluding a four-day state visit to the United States, April 30, 2026.

    The visit marked His Majesty’s first state visit to the United States since his ascension to the throne.

    Senior officials from the Department of War, alongside U.S. service members, bid farewell to the King at the conclusion of his final engagements in the National Capital Region.

    The trip across the National Capital Region, New York City and Virginia featured an address to a joint meeting of Congress and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:32
    Story ID: 564151
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit
    King Charles III concludes U.S. state visit

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    Royal Family
    JBA
    UK Visit
    King Charles III

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