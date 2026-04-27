Change of Command Ensures Continued Mission Success for MSC Atlantic

Photo By Ryan Carter | NORFOLK – Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) holds a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, May 1, 2026. The ceremony saw Capt. Jamie Murdock relieved by Capt. Elizabeth Nelson as commodore, MSCLANT, with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nelson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), serving as the presiding officer. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter) see less | View Image Page

Norfolk, Va. (May 1, 2026) – Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSC Atlantic) welcomed a new leader today as U.S. Navy Capt. Elizabeth A. Nelson took command from U.S. Navy Capt. James A. (Jamie) Murdock at a change of command ceremony held at Vista Point, Naval Station Norfolk, May 1.

The ceremony, presided over by MSC Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, maintained the tradition of ensuring seamless continuity of leadership. The admiral commended Murdock on an outstanding tenure, highlighting his expertise in supervising a fleet of more than five dozen MSC vessels, ranging from Combat Logistics Force (CLF) ships to strategic sealift.

Murdock has served as commodore since April 2023. Under his command, he displayed exceptional leadership and tactical excellence as the Immediate Superior in Command of 60 MSC ships on the East Coast, overseeing a force whose combined tonnage ranked as the second largest Navy in the world. As Logistics Task Group Commander for Task Force 80, he optimized fleet readiness during critical civilian mariner shortages. During Operation Southern Spear (OSS), he served as Task Force Commander for U.S. Fourth Fleet, establishing new logistics infrastructure and directing six combat logistics force ships to ensure continuous, reliable replenishment at sea. Murdock expertly directed extensive cargo operations, facilitating the movement of 21.3 million square feet of strategic sealift cargo, 905 million pounds of ordnance, and two billion gallons of fuel, while providing pivotal support for the delivery of equipment to Ukraine and major fleet exercises.

Additionally, Murdock is to be commended for his exceptional leadership of our staff, said MSC Atlantic Deputy Director Robert C. Jackson. “By mentoring new hires and giving his best, Murdock fostered a high-trust environment, acting as a leader everyone could count on. He will be sorely missed.”

After 27 years of faithful service to the U.S. Navy, Murdock is saying goodbye to active duty to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. In this next season of life, he looks forward to spending more time with family and friends. Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Murdock!

Nelson assumes command with an ideal mix of skills to maximize MSC ships’ operational readiness: expert technical management (Reactor Officer), tactical command experience (LSD 44), and strategic planning capability (Joint Staff J-5). She is uniquely qualified to lead a 60-ship force in providing critical, unified logistics support at sea.

Upon relieving Murdock, Nelson thanked him, noting that he is leaving behind big shoes to fill. “I promise to lead with the same commitment you have shown. Throughout the years, I have been inspired by great leaders to serve my Nation and the Sailors who dedicate their blood, sweat, and tears to such service. I am excited to be able to lead this fine organization on the next adventure. I hope to inspire some of you to continue to serve as well.”

The passing of leadership is a formal tradition dating back to the American Revolution. Today is no different as we welcome Capt. Nelson to the team, Jackson said. “She’s the right person to build on Capt. Murdock’s legacy and drive our team to new heights.”

MSC Atlantic executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. The command is responsible for developing schedules and providing all CLFs, service support, expeditionary fast transport, and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. Additionally, MSC Atlantic/CTG 80.3 deploys CLF support to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets as independent deployers or in direct support for all carrier strike groups deploying from CTF 80.

For more information about MSC, visit: https://sealiftcommand.com