Photo By Capt. Michael Luangkhot | Romanian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Leonard Baraboi, left, and Col. John D....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Michael Luangkhot | Romanian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Leonard Baraboi, left, and Col. John D. Caldwell, commander of the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, meet April 9, 2026, at Dannelly Field, Alabama. The engagement highlights the longstanding partnership between Alabama and Romania under the State Partnership Program, established in 1993 as the first partnership with a former Warsaw Pact nation. The collaboration includes joint training, aviation integration, and operational exchanges, including shared F-35 expertise, that strengthen NATO interoperability and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Luangkhot) see less | View Image Page

Alabama National Guard, Romanian Air Force leaders strengthen enduring State Partnership Your browser does not support the audio element.

DANNELLY FIELD, Ala. — The 187th Fighter Wing hosted Romanian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Leonard-Gabriel Baraboi and Brig. Gen. Florin Tomiuc, Romanian defense attaché in Washington, April 9, 2026.



The visit highlighted the long-standing partnership between Alabama and Romania through the State Partnership Program, which began in 1993. Over three decades, the relationship has built trust and familiarity that continue to shape how both forces train and operate together.



The engagement also focused on the 187th Fighter Wing’s transition to the F-35A Lightning II, giving Romanian leaders a closer look at what it takes to bring a fifth-generation aircraft online.



“It is always a pleasure to come back to our partners, brothers and sisters, with whom we share more than 30 years of strong bonds,” Baraboi said. “I was impressed with the progress the 187th Fighter Wing has made and the professionalism of its people. We look forward to sending Romanian technicians to train on the F-35 in the future. Only together is not just a motto, it is our shared creed.”



Baraboi said the partnership is built on trust and a shared history, and that continued cooperation will be important as Romania prepares to receive 32 F-35A aircraft.



The 187th Fighter Wing, which began receiving F-35 aircraft in late 2023, provides a practical reference point for that transition.



“Sharing our conversion process and lessons learned gives our partners firsthand insight into what it takes to support one of the most advanced aircraft in the Air Force,” said Senior Master Sgt. John Helms, 187th Fighter Wing quality assurance chief inspector. “We look forward to continuing to build on this relationship through future exchanges and joint operations.”



The Alabama National Guard and Romanian Air Force have conducted numerous joint exercises, training events and exchanges over the past three decades, reinforcing a partnership that continues to evolve alongside mission requirements.