From Enlistment to Graduation: NTAG Empire State Sponsors Division 171 at RTC Great Lakes

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai | 260423-N-SR028-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 23, 2026) – Graduating Sailors, along with sponsors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, stand at attention in Midway Ceremonial drill hall during the pass-in-review ceremony onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), Apr. 23, 2026. NTAG ES was in attendance as part of the Command Sponsorship Program, supporting Division 171 during the final week of a rigorous nine weeks of basic training where all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Srija Rai) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State visited Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in April 2026, as part of the Command Sponsorship Program, supporting Division 171 during the final week of a rigorous nine weeks of basic training.

The program offers commands an opportunity to mentor and motivate a recruit division throughout training. The New York and New Jersey-based command had sponsored Sailors present at key milestones from the division's first fitness evaluation to graduation.

NTAG Empire State attended the Official Physical Fitness Assessment, Battle Stations, the Capping Ceremony, and returned for the traditional pizza party which is traditionally held the night before graduation. Attending the pizza party, NTAG Empire State's Sailors joined Division 171 to recognize the recruits' completion of their final examinations and qualifications. During the event seasoned Sailors spent the evening with the division, sharing their experiences in the fleet and answering questions about life in the Navy beyond boot camp.

The final milestone of basic training; the moment recruits officially earn the title of Sailor, is the coveted Pass-In-Review (PIR).

Cmdr. Elliott P. Skiles, commanding officer, NTAG Empire State, represented the command at PIR as a special guest, joining senior naval leadership including Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, commander, Royal Canadian Navy, who served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony. A total of 968 Sailors graduated across the training group, Division 171 among them.

“The face-to-face connections with the staff at RTC reinforce our shared sense of purpose and strengthen the vital recruiting-to-training pipeline so that the recruits we send here arrive prepared to succeed,” said Skiles. He continued saying he wants Division 171 Sailors to carry forward their discipline, pride in earning the title of Sailor and the knowledge that their recruiters remain invested in their success.

RTC Great Lakes is where the recruitment mission becomes reality. For nine weeks, recruits are transformed into Sailors, trained, tested and prepared for service across the fleet. Division 171 graduated April 23, completing NTAG Empire State's sponsorship of the division under the Command Sponsorship Program.

“Having a sponsoring command present during four milestone events throughout training gave the recruits exposure to a great deal of additional encouragement, motivation and fleet knowledge,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Michael McCloud, recruit division commander, RTC Great Lakes.

NTAG Empire State's presence across all three milestones reflected the command's commitment to the Sailors it helped bring into the Navy. The men and women who graduate from RTC Great Lakes go on to serve aboard ships, at commands and at stations across the fleet.

"The right person for Navy service is someone reliable under pressure, accountable and steady when things aren't going their way," said Navy Counselor 1st Class Felicia Ward, recruiter, NTAG Empire State. "As a recruiter, you're shaping who actually shows up to carry it out. Standing here watching them graduate, knowing that was me at one point, it makes you proud."

During the PIR Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command addressed the graduating Sailors and their families, recognizing what they had accomplished and what awaited them in the fleet. "Today's graduates will serve as the bedrock of our naval forces and join other American Sailors on watch around the world to defend freedom and liberty against those who threaten it."

NTAG Empire State is a recruiting command responsible for finding and enlisting candidates into the Navy across New York and New Jersey. Among the Sailors who graduated were men and women NTAG Empire State recruited into the service.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command and is headquartered in Garden City, New York. It includes 42 recruiting stations and encompasses New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in Germany and Italy. The command's mission is to attract and recruit qualified candidates to serve in the United States Navy.