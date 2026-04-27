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    From Enlistment to Graduation: NTAG Empire State Sponsors Division 171 at RTC Great Lakes

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    From Enlistment to Graduation: NTAG Empire State Sponsors Division 171 at RTC Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    260423-N-SR028-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 23, 2026) – Graduating Sailors, along with sponsors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, stand at attention in Midway Ceremonial drill hall during the pass-in-review ceremony onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), Apr. 23, 2026. NTAG ES was in attendance as part of the Command Sponsorship Program, supporting Division 171 during the final week of a rigorous nine weeks of basic training where all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Srija Rai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9653700
    VIRIN: 260423-N-SR028-1910
    Resolution: 1268x778
    Size: 205.25 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Enlistment to Graduation: NTAG Empire State Sponsors Division 171 at RTC Great Lakes, by PO2 Srija Rai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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