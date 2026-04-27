From Enlistment to Graduation: NTAG Empire State Sponsors Division 171 at RTC Great Lakes

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260423-N-SR028-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 23, 2026) – Graduating Sailors, along with sponsors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, stand at attention in Midway Ceremonial drill hall during the pass-in-review ceremony onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), Apr. 23, 2026. NTAG ES was in attendance as part of the Command Sponsorship Program, supporting Division 171 during the final week of a rigorous nine weeks of basic training where all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Srija Rai)