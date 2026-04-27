(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toa Alta Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Leo Friedlein | Electronics Technician 3rd Class Miguel Crespomatos, third from left, is presented...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    12.31.1969

    Story by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Williamson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Toa Alta Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    Toa Alta native Electronics Technician 3rd Class Miguel Crespomatos was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), May 1, 2026.

    Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Crespomatos was recognized for showcasing extraordinary commitment to the mission as Problem Worksheet Manager and Integrated Logistics Support Manager. He directly contributed to the passing of the 2026 Military Sealift Command Type Commander Assessment to ensure the ship’s optimum level of mission readiness. He diligently worked with numerous contractors and processed 30 certificates from initiation to final approval, ensuring the new systems installed onboard George Washington properly document in the ship’s system.

    “My proudest accomplishment is being reliable enough to help others,” Crespomatos said. “I guide them to good completion of whatever they are required to tackle. I also want to let my family know that I love and miss them. They are my motivation.”

    He has been in the Navy for two years and four months, and has served on George Washington for one year.

    Crespomatos is a 2018 graduate of Adela Rolon Fuentes High School.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:09
    Story ID: 564065
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Hometown: TOA ALTA, PR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toa Alta Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington, by SA Daniel Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week
    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week
    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version