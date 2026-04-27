From Past to Present: Moses Lake Armory Reimagined as a Modern Readiness Center

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Exterior photo of the Moses Lake Readiness Center, Moses Lake, Wash., April 29, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Walking into the Moses Lake Armory, the building’s past is still visible. But not much of it. Beyond a small section left untouched since the building opened more than 30 years ago, the building has been fully modernized to better serve today’s soldiers and missions.

“We didn’t update about 1,200 square feet which is being utilized by the multi-Agency Communications Center,” said Adam Iwaszuk, director of the Construction and Facilities Management Office. “That part of the armory still looks like it is from when it was first opened in 1994.”

However, once you pass through the doorway you can easily see where the building goes from the original 1994 armory to an updated 2026 remodel. Gone are the block glass tile windows. Gone are the metal doors, as well as the old open bay showers, toilets and sinks.

“Welcome to a 2026 readiness center,” said Iwaszuk.

The first change to the Moses Lake facility, located just across the street from Big Bend Community College and minutes from the Moses Lake Airport, is the front door and the foyer.

“We moved the front door. So the old entrance is gone and now able to provide a break room for our soldiers,” said Iwaszuk. “We remodeled the front entrance to match the theme and natural desert colors.”

Once you enter the building, you’ll find a new foyer area for families, a family readiness office, and a break room and recruiting office to greet visitors.

“There used to be block glass right at the front so you couldn’t see out or in the recruiting office,” said Iwaszuk. “Now they have a view of their potential recruits as they walk in the door.”

Going down the hallways there are upgrades to the unit leadership offices, classrooms, supply area, training bay and drill floor. The upgrades are also visible across the facility with the new paint, flooring, windows, lighting and HVAC. The exterior improvements included a new roof, sidewalk, enclosure for the trash bin and striping in the parking lot.

“We didn’t fully upgrade every room, like the kitchen we didn’t do much except paint and bring in new appliances,” said Iwaszuk. “But the physical training room – we took the old indoor shooting range, knocked out the wall, added new windows, double doors, restroom and custodial closet.”

The readiness center is equipped with items that have become standard for all new and upgraded facilities in the Washington Army National Guard. Upgrades include individual showers for both men and women, automatic lighting, upgraded carpeting, larger physical fitness rooms, locker rooms and mother’s rooms.

“While the sign on the outside says armory, the amenities of this building are ones you find in a readiness center,” said Iwaszuk.“Like Anacortes, the sign may say armory still, but this is a readiness center, treated exactly like the Thurston County Readiness Center when it comes to maintaining.”

While Moses Lake is nearing time for the unit to return, the CFMO office has been busy with upgrading facilities in Snohomish, Camp Murray and at the Yakima Training Center. Additionally, CFMO is overseeing the upcoming construction of the new Joint Force Headquarters, the Thurston County Readiness Center Vehicle Maintenance Shop and the future opening of Nuttel Hall in Tumwater.