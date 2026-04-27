Airlifter of the month: Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian

Photo By Senior Airman Dylan Myers | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit scheduling office non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. Bastian manages critical maintenance timelines and mission-essential scheduling while advocating for the professional development and well-being of Airmen within his charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany– “Keep moving forward”

It’s a simple phrase but for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit scheduling office non-commissioned officer in charge, it is the anchor that grounds him through 12-hour shifts, leadership growth, varied operational requirements and his aspirations to commission as an officer in the USAF.

Bastian believes that while the mission is constant, the way a leader treats people is a choice.

“Work is always going to be work but we could do something to make it better,” Bastian said. “It’s not always going to be fun, but it can be enjoyable if we are kind to each other and feel safe within a healthy work environment.”

The perspective he brings to the 37th AMU was built on a moment of unexpected redirection. “After being stateside for five years at a unit I’ve seen multiple people retire from, I never thought I’d leave the unit let alone the states,” said Bastian. “Getting orders to Ramstein put a hold on my personal ambitions because my wife and I wouldn’t have the same support system overseas. Looking back, that took more of a toll on me than I had originally accepted.”

Now, Bastian and his wife, Kate, had to adapt and build a community outside of their expectations.

That ability became the pivoting point within his leadership. Today, Bastian manages the complex visual schedules and coordination required to keep the 37th AMU mission-ready.

“Staff Sgt. Bastian is the type of leader who gives his people the room they need to grow,” said Airman 1st Class Baldemar Campos, 86th Maintenance Operations Squadron maintenance scheduler. “He is the type of leader who has pushed me to be a better person in and out of work, always putting his people's needs before his own.”

Bastian put this philosophy into practice by founding “Wings of Wisdom,” a program that bridges the gap between junior enlisted members and senior leadership. During one session, Bastian was paired with an Airman struggling with a massive workload.

“The questions I asked assured him that not everyone has it figured out and it's okay to seek mentorship,” Bastian said. “Once that happened, he found his voice. He spent the rest of the session actively listening and writing down advice to take back and build upon.”

Now, Bastian looks to strive for his next goal: to commission. He is currently finalizing his package for United States Air Force Officer Training School, driven by a desire to emulate the leaders who meet Airmen where they’re at.

“At the end of the day, it'll turn out all right, but there’s work that goes into that,” Bastian said. “Keep moving forward.”