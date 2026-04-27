U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit scheduling office non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. Bastian manages critical maintenance timelines and mission-essential scheduling while advocating for the professional development and well-being of Airmen within his charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9650348
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-VH914-1013
|Resolution:
|3494x5251
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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Airlifter of the month: Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian
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