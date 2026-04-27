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    Airlifter of the month: Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian

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    Airlifter of the month: Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit scheduling office non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2026. Bastian manages critical maintenance timelines and mission-essential scheduling while advocating for the professional development and well-being of Airmen within his charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9650348
    VIRIN: 260427-F-VH914-1013
    Resolution: 3494x5251
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Airlifter of the month: Staff Sgt. Ilias Bastian, by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service, Excellence, Airlifter of the Month, award, Ramstein, Diamond Sharp Award

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