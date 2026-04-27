ASAP warns community to stay away from Delta 8 THC

Courtesy Photo | Bottom line: Delta 8 THC is an isomer of the Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana and its use is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Bottom line: Delta 8 THC is an isomer of the Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive substance...... read more read more

You have probably seen it in stores sold in drinks, food and more. Delta 8 Tetrahdrocannabionol, or THC, is dangerous.

Delta 8 THC is found not only in drinks, but in vape pens, edibles and even desserts.

According to the Army Substance Abuse Program, Delta 8 THC, which is a polymer of the Delta 9, the psychoactive substance in marijuana, is dangerous and its use can have lasting effects not only physically, but against your career as well.

Fort Jackson’s ASAP program wants to ensure no one is “misinformed” and makes career-ending mistakes, said Sandra Mayweather, ASAP program manager.

“While often marketed to the public as a ‘legal’ or ‘milder’ alternative to marijuana, Delta-8 poses significant risks to the health, safety, and careers of Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians,” she added. “These products are frequently sold in gas stations and smoke shops immediately outside military installations, often labeled with terms like ‘hemp-derived’ or ‘legal THC,’ which creates a false sense of security for Soldiers, Families and DA Civilians.”

The use of hemp/cannabinoid products is prohibited by Army Regulation 600-85, para. 4-2 as directed by the Department of War and is also a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Not only can you face administrative and judicial repercussions you may actually be hurting yourself in ways you might not think.

These adverse effects may include:

Lethargy

Uncoordinated movements and decreased psychomotor activity

Slurred speech

Increased heart rate progressing to slowed heart rate

Low blood pressure

Difficulty breathing

Sedation

Coma

Just because you can buy it off post doesn’t mean it is allowed by the Army.

The Army added Delta 8 THC to the drug test panel effective July 9, 2021.

Positive tests will be reported to to the installation where the commander will refer the Soldier to the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care for an evaluation.

The commander will also refer the Soldier to ASAP to attend a two-day Prime for Life educational course and consult with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

ASAP cautions that it is up to you to make sure the product you purchase and use is free from Delta 8.

The best ways to stay out of trouble is to pay attention, read the label and ingredients, beware of appealing packaging and know that products are often mislabeled.

Education is the most effective tool ASAP utilizes to maintain force readiness. Awareness ensures that Soldiers, Family members, and Civilians recognize these substances and keep them out of the military and home environment.